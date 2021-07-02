Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $1.16 Million in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $21.56 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

