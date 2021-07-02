Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 2,495 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 12.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,727,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 21.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,707,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

NASDAQ STNE opened at $68.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 128.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $66.55 and a 12 month high of $68.92.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.