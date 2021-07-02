Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,228 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,294,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $786,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 77.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 310,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion and a PE ratio of 6.36.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on ACI. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.