Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 27.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,017,000 after purchasing an additional 578,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 26.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 554,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,138,000 after purchasing an additional 264,317 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,870,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,549,000 after purchasing an additional 240,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,579,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -183.86 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

