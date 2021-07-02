Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $123.62 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $132.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.75. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

