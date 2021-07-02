Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 106,511 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 96.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,511 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after buying an additional 86,618 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 153.2% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $307.03 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.07 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

