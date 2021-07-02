Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 126,595 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126,595 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in KBR by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after buying an additional 465,680 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 21,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of KBR by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 183,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 1.37.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KBR. KeyCorp increased their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

