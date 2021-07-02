Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 15,301 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,301 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $50.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $56.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 384.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

