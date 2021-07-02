Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,705 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Cooper-Standard worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,442,000 after buying an additional 214,090 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter worth $5,818,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter worth $2,139,000. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter worth $1,748,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). The business had revenue of $668.97 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.