Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 38,513 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,513 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.14% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTA opened at $44.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $902.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.41. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

