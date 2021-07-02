Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 5,893 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schneider National by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth $245,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.65.

Schneider National stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

