Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Up 21% This Week

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $178.40 million and $38.82 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00052775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.30 or 0.00676023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,092.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.