FIBOS Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $160,207.00 (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. FIBOS has a total market capitalization of $7.02 million and $160,207.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FIBOS has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FIBOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00045291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00126422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00169896 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,240.02 or 0.99905918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002926 BTC.

FIBOS Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io . FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

Buying and Selling FIBOS

