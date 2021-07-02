Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) Short Interest Down 30.0% in June

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

FDLB stock remained flat at $$90.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.99. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $90.00.

About Fidelity Federal Bancorp

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services.

