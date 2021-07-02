Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) Short Interest Down 30.0% in June

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
FDLB stock remained flat at $$90.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.99. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $90.00.
About Fidelity Federal Bancorp
