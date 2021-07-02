Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) were up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.31. Approximately 43,776 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

