Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Trading Up 0.2%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.51 and last traded at $50.51. Approximately 26 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,477,000.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.