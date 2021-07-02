Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Shares Up 0.1%

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.85 and last traded at $49.85. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,904,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,486,000.

