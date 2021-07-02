Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $107,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,674,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $516,672,000 after buying an additional 84,144 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 849,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,500,000 after purchasing an additional 45,814 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 276,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 43,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 39,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $143.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

