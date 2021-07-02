Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) shares traded up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.76. 4,158 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.