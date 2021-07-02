Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Shares Down 0.1%

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.78 and last traded at $22.81. Approximately 8,463 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.77.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.