FIL Ltd Sells 6,835,321 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FIL Ltd lessened its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,813,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,835,321 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.34% of Enbridge worth $248,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.15.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.52. The stock had a trading volume of 116,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,365. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.20%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

