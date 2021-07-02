Filecash (FIC) Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Filecash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Filecash has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Filecash has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $91,867.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00045376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00126642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00170265 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,218.44 or 0.99877860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash . Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

