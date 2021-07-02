Financial Survey: Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) vs. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY)

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Macro and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro 12.75% 15.07% 2.97% PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A

0.1% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Macro has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Macro and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro $2.55 billion 0.38 $371.39 million $6.54 2.29 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $6.63 billion 2.90 $1.95 billion N/A N/A

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Macro.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Banco Macro and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro 0 1 1 0 2.50 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Banco Macro beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, residential mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services, including deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services; trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; and working capital facilities, credit for investment projects, and leasing and foreign trade transactions. Further, the company provides transaction services, such as collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, and foreign exchange transactions; information services comprising Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 463 branches, 1,578 ATMs, 960 self-service terminals, and service points. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds and retail state bonds; life, health, and general insurance products; credit, debit, and corporate cards; e-banking services; cash management services; trade finance services, such as financial supply chain management, value chain, import and export, and bank guarantee and standby letters of credit services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction/liquidity and hedging products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, monitoring agent, and receiving bank services; and bankassurance, money transfer, and remittance services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,714 office networks and 13,217 ATM networks. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

