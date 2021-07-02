FinNexus Price Hits $0.0100 (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. FinNexus has a market cap of $344,789.01 and approximately $487.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FinNexus has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00053877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.97 or 0.00695978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00080518 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus (FNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

