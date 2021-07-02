Fireball Price Reaches $4.29 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Fireball coin can currently be purchased for $4.29 or 0.00012888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fireball has a market cap of $84,847.30 and $143.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fireball has traded 73.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fireball alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00404141 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Fireball Coin Profile

Fireball (FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,794 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.