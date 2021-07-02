Firo Price Reaches $4.93 (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Firo coin can now be bought for approximately $4.93 or 0.00014792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Firo has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Firo has a market cap of $59.33 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,326.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,058.76 or 0.06177486 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.64 or 0.01457193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.00399620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00155405 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.86 or 0.00623690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.71 or 0.00425216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.39 or 0.00343239 BTC.

Firo Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,035,780 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.