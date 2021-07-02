First Manhattan Co. Buys 28,721 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,721 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,477,000 after buying an additional 2,977,421 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after buying an additional 1,787,068 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.95.

