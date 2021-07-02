First Manhattan Co. Takes $4 Million Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 274,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000. First Manhattan Co. owned about 1.12% of Primis Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,684,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,049,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,677,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,119,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,455,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $376.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In other Primis Financial news, Director William Rand Cook acquired 1,650 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 4,650 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,390 shares of company stock worth $229,149. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

