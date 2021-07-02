First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 31.24% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FSLR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.83.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.63. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $49.78 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $238,515.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,507 shares of company stock worth $817,107 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

