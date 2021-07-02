First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHI) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHI)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.95 and last traded at $22.02. Approximately 2,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 15,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.