First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FCAL) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FCAL)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.18 and last traded at $55.10. 4,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 10,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.05.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.82.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.