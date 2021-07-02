First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDT) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDT) rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.14 and last traded at $63.13. Approximately 28,196 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 27,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.77.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.90.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.