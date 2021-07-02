First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:FEUZ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:FEUZ) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.30 and last traded at $46.65. 1,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.68.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.51.

