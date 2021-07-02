First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC) Trading 0.4% Higher

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $110.40 and last traded at $110.30. 206,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the average session volume of 50,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.81.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.78.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.