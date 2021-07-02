First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA) Stock Price Down 0%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA) was down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.96 and last traded at $66.12. 84,205 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 71,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.87.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.