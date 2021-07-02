First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.32 and last traded at $71.50. Approximately 41,751 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 19,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.48.

