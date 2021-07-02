First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI) shares traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.34 and last traded at $56.34. 35,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 35,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.28.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.79.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.