First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.61. Approximately 1,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.