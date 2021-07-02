First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXD) Trading 0.6% Higher

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXD)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $34.25. Approximately 1,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 13,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.01.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.