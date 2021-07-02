First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIV) Stock Price Down 0%

First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIV)’s share price was down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.07 and last traded at $50.29. Approximately 3,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 23,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45.

