First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.70 and last traded at $53.66. Approximately 420,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 695,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.39.

