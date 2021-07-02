Float Protocol (BANK) Market Cap Hits $4.54 Million

Float Protocol (CURRENCY:BANK) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Float Protocol coin can now be bought for $71.79 or 0.00213584 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Float Protocol has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Float Protocol has a market cap of $4.54 million and $75,555.00 worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00044944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00135143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00169897 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,542.71 or 0.99798419 BTC.

Float Protocol Coin Profile

Float Protocol’s total supply is 108,853 coins and its circulating supply is 63,225 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

