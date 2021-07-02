Fluity Price Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Fluity has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fluity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. Fluity has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $1,292.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00045235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00126458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00168831 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,585.37 or 0.99957352 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,055,051 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

