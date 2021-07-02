Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.26

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 45833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Formula One Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.54.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,680,000 after buying an additional 94,044 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 35.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after buying an additional 255,424 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,922,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,882,000 after purchasing an additional 445,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

