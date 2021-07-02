Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Position Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 6.11% of Forte Biosciences worth $28,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBRX. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $4,611,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Forte Biosciences by 73.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 110,416 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,367,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Forte Biosciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBRX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. (FBRC) started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Forte Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Forte Biosciences Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.