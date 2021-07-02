ForTube Market Capitalization Achieves $16.68 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $16.68 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ForTube

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

