Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,001 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 78.23% of Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $33,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the period.

Shares of FLMI opened at $26.88 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $27.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78.

