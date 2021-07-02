Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 426.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 392,685 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Restaurant Brands International worth $31,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $65.16 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.72.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,812,614.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

