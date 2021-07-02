Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,473,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,271 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.37% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $37,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 198,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 246,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 78,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $33,907.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $33,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,938 shares of company stock worth $103,510 in the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRIL shares. Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

TRIL opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.96. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

