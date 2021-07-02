Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Wolverine World Wide worth $36,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $33.85 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.48.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

WWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,529. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

